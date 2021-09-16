CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $210.27. 53,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

