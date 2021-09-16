CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.43. 98,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

