CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TechnipFMC worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $118,889,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 136,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,215,259. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

