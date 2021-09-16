CWM Advisors LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $296.15. 29,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.66 and a 200 day moving average of $260.78. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.