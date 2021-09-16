CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 664 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $853,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 49.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $372.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,401. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

