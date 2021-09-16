CyberMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $10.03 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00390280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,574.96 or 1.00200310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00072304 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

