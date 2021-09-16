CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.11% of CyberOptics worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $282.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.