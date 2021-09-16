Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.96

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 8152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

