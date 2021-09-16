Daimler (ETR:DAI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.12

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €74.12 ($87.20) and traded as low as €69.59 ($81.87). Daimler shares last traded at €71.70 ($84.35), with a volume of 3,462,549 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.14 ($107.23).

The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.11.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

