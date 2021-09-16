Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $243,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after buying an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

