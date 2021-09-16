Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 202,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

