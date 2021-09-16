DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives $26.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $300,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

