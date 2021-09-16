Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

