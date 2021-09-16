DBS Vickers Upgrades The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Buy

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.10 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

