DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
