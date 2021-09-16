DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

