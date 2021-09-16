Decentral Games One Day Trading Volume Hits $824,440.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $227.11 or 0.00474766 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $71.88 million and approximately $824,440.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00175121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.19 or 0.07409164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.36 or 1.00010630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00851591 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

