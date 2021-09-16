Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $10.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.19 billion and the lowest is $10.11 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $40.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.87 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $355.33. 1,680,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.16. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $210.18 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

