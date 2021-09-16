Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DROOF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

