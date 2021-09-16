Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €161.08 ($189.51).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €124.30 ($146.24) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

