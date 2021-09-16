Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.40. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Denison Mines traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 218668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 2.18.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

