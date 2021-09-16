Desjardins Cuts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$4.25

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRZBF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TRZBF opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

