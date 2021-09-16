Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €59.91 ($70.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.37. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

