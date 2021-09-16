DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $551.67 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $559.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $25,985,459. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

