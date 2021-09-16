Diamond (DMD) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006101 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $10.64 million and $32,809.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002130 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057988 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,629,141 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

