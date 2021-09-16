Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $130.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $79.56. Approximately 12,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,660,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

