Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.34

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1372770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

The company has a market cap of $572.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

