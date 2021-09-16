Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the August 15th total of 336,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.