Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the August 15th total of 336,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
About Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.
