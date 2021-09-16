Digitex (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $238,351.00

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Digitex has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $238,351.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.82 or 0.00805724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

