Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Hits $29,369.44

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $29,369.44 and $32.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

