disBalancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $201,836.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00122629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00176380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.32 or 0.07539331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,101.21 or 1.00198766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00884824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,021 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

