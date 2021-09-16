Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $41.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 53,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

