Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $46.45

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $44.97. Discovery shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 217 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

