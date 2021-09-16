Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,359,155 shares.The stock last traded at $24.96 and had previously closed at $26.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 10,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.