DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 914,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,454. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

