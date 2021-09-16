Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.17. 48,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,068. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

