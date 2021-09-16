Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DPUKY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DPUKY stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.