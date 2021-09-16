Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.90. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 2.95. Domo has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.