Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 228,521 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 203.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Triton International by 341.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triton International by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 16,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.