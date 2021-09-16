Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655,856 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 3.37% of Galiano Gold worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 457,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 962,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.89.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

