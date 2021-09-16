Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515,230 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for approximately 1.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 3.57% of Celestica worth $35,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE CLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 6,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,939. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.