DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $209.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,025,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,236,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

