Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $94.96

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.96, but opened at $93.06. Doximity shares last traded at $98.24, with a volume of 4,099 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 over the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,066,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
