Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $94.96

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.96, but opened at $93.06. Doximity shares last traded at $98.24, with a volume of 4,099 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,066,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

