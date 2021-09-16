Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 81.1% in August

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the August 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCMF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF remained flat at $$5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

