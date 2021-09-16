DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce sales of $220.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $227.58 million. DraftKings posted sales of $132.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Argus lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,902,214 shares of company stock worth $267,489,304. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.87. 230,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,063,217. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

