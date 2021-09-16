Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRWXF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:GRWXF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. Draper Esprit has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

