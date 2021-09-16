DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

