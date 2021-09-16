Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Dunelm Group stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

