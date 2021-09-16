Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

WM opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

