Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,656 shares of company stock valued at $190,459,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

