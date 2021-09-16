Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

